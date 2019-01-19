Sweet spot: Lakan-ka in Jingumae offers monk fruit in place of sugar as part of its healthy Japanese menu. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Food & Drink | TOKYO FOOD FILE

Lakan-ka: Light, wholesome and not a speck of sugar added

by Robbie Swinnerton

Contributing Writer

From the outside, you might take Lakan-ka for just another of the smart-casual cafe-dining establishments that proliferate on the Aoyama-Jingumae side of town. But behind the sleek, modern facade with its pet-friendly terrace, this new arrival is doing things a bit differently.

Instead of the usual Italian-inflected fare, the menu here is based on light, wholesome Japanese cooking. The set lunch menus feature a choice of rice or other grains, accompanied by colorful, seasonal side dishes. You’ll also find a small range of take-out bento. And in the evening you can linger in the second-floor dining area sipping on sake, nibbling on obanzai (small plates — think Japanese antipasti) as well as more substantial main dishes.

But where Lakan-ka really stands out is that it shuns all sugar, refined or otherwise. Instead, it uses an extract of monk fruit (“luo han guo” in Mandarin; “lakanka” in Japanese), a gourd native to southern China, with a sweetness said to be around 300 times more concentrated than that of sugar.

In China, monk fruit has a reputation as an aid to longevity. That is as good a reason as any to drop in for the two-tier dessert tray served as part of afternoon tea at Lakan-ka.

Jingumae 3-7-8, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0001; 03-6447-1805; www.lakan-ka.jp; open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; lunch (till 5 p.m.) from ¥1,200; dinner (from 5 p.m.) a la carte; irregular closing days; nearest station Gaienmae; nonsmoking; major cards accepted; English menu; English spoken

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Making hot pot is a group activity: A spread of prepared ingredients for monkfish hot pot, which diners cook themselves at the table.
Chase away the winter blues with a comforting nabe hot pot
Japanese nabe (hot pot), a dish where raw ingredients are cooked in a pot in front of the diner and eaten as each item cooks through, is the ultimate comfort meal on a cold winter night...
Signature bowl: Kagari has reopened in Ginza with bigger premises and an expanded menu of chicken broth ramen, including its special Tori Paitan Soba.
Ginza Kagari Honten: The tori paitan classic is reborn
Two words: "tori paitan." The smooth, satisfying soup derived from simmering chicken bones and carcasses long and slow to create a thick, umami-rich broth. Served with ramen and a few c...
'Bonkers' but delicious: At CoCo Ichibanya, diners can customize the curry's toppings and level of spiciness.
CoCo Ichibanya curry makes London debut
Altogether CoCo Ichibanya, also known as "CoCoIchi," has more than 1,100 restaurants in Japan and about 150 more around the world, serving up unusual curries such as sausage; hamburger; and toma...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sweet spot: Lakan-ka in Jingumae offers monk fruit in place of sugar as part of its healthy Japanese menu. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

, , ,