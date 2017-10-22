Technological fun for the home

Hungry for a new PSVR experience?

For those who haven’t yet purchased the PlayStation VR, Sony is releasing an updated version, model number CUH-ZVR2. Unlike the original PSVR, the new one has a new processor unit, integrated stereo earphone cables and a slimmer connection lead.

In the earlier version (CUH-ZVR1), players had to plug earphones into a separate port, and while the new version still has lots of other cables to plug in, this hardware update helps streamline the console. Because of hardware differences, however, Sony says it’s not possible to swap the old PSVR’s processor unit with the new one.

If you do pick up the new PlayStation VR, “Dead Hungry” from Kyoto’s Q-Games, is an excellent virtual-reality title to start with. The fast-paced action game has players working at a burger stand, making meals as fast as they can to fend off an onslaught of hungry zombies.

The PlayStation VR CUH-ZVR2 is available for ¥48,578, while “Dead Hungry” can be found on Oculus, Steam and Viveport app stores, priced at ¥1,980.

When a disaster of epic proportions is actually a good thing

The “Disaster Report” series of games has had players fighting to survive the havoc and ongoing catastrophes brought on by a devastating earthquake for a long time. Its latest release, “City Shrouded in Shadow,” is the spiritual successor to those games but, instead of quakes and aftershocks, players must survive the destruction of iconic Japanese characters, such as Gamera, Godzilla, Ultraman as well as others from the anime series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and “Patlabor.”

The idea is brilliant. Typically, when watching these movies and shows, viewers see huge kaiju (monsters) or superheroes fight in urban settings, destroying buildings in the process. But what about the civilians below, who are desperately trying not to get killed in the mayhem as they look up at those giants towering above? You can find out with “City Shrouded in Shadow.”

The game also has a choose-your-own-adventure quality about it, with message prompts appearing throughout that let players flesh out characters and backstory. The in-game world is well-detailed and stopping on a street to look up and see Godzilla destroying everything in sight is like actually being in a classic kaiju movie.

Originally slated for both PS Vita and PS4, the Vita version of “City Shrouded in Shadow” was canceled. However, the PlayStation 4 version, which is Japanese only for now, was released this month by Bandai Namco and Granzella Inc. for ¥8,856.

Mario tips his cap to New York

This is one of the must-buy games of the year — at least for those who managed to get their hands on the incredibly popular Nintendo Switch. “Mario Odyssey,” is nothing like the adventures he has experienced before. It also sees the beloved character’s return to 3-D open-world gameplay, evoking classics “Super Mario 54” and “Super Mario Sunshine.”

This time Mario must stop villainous Bowser from marrying Princess Peach, and he has a new cap-shaped buddy named Cappy to help him in the quest. When Cappy is flung at enemies who aren’t wearing hats, such as Goombas, Mario is able to possess and control them. For example, if a Bullet Bill is fired your way, just chuck Cappy at him and then use him to break through a previously impenetrable wall.

Besides the Mario-style in-game worlds players have come to love, the game also features a new one: New Donk City, which is based on New York. Unlike the other worlds, which are populated with cute characters, New Donk City is home to humans that are much taller than Mario and have more realistic features. It begs the question if Mario is even human.

While that might raise doubts, what is certain is that this is the most interesting and exciting Mario game in a long time.

“Mario Odyssey” will be released on Oct. 27 for ¥6,458.

