'Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London'

March 3-June 14

This is the National Gallery of London’s first large-scale presentation of masterpieces to be shown outside of the United Kingdom. Sixty one works are being brought to Japan, covering seven themes: the Italian Renaissance, Dutch painting of the Golden Age, Van Dyck and British portraiture, the Grand Tour, the discovery of Spain, landscape and the picturesque, and French modern art in Britain.

Founded in 1824, the National Gallery is one of the most-visited museums in the world, housing a vast collection of Western paintings from the late 13th to the early 20th century. Highlights of this major show include “The Annunciation, with Saint Emidius” (1486) by Carlo Crivelli, “Self Portrait at the Age of 34” (1640) by Rembrandt, “Ulysses deriding Polyphemus — Homer’s Odyssey” (1829) by William Turner and “Sunflowers” (1888) by Vincent van Gogh.

The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo; 7-7 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon.



