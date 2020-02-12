'Concave and Convex: A Sumikawa Kiichi Retrospective'

Feb. 15-May 24

A pioneer of postwar abstract sculpture, Kiichi Sumikawa is known for his use of clay, wood, stone and other natural materials. He has also been involved in many public works and structures, including “Kazenotou” (“Tower of Wind”) in Kawasaki and the Tokyo Skytree.

Sumikawa’s works evoke a Japanese sense of beauty, a theme that he has continued to pursue in his art since he began “Yielding Forms,” an ongoing series of abstract sculptures.

As Sumikawa’s first retrospective, this exhibition brings together 100 works and related documents from his 60 years of art practice. Highlights range from early figural sculptures, including the bronze work “S-kun” (1959), to the artist’s latest wood, stone and metal pieces.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. in May till 8 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Thu. 045-221-0300; yokohama.art.museum

