'Vilhelm Hammershoi and Danish Painting of the 19th Century'

Jan. 21-March 26

Vilhelm Hammershoi (1864-1916), one of Denmark’s most celebrated painters, was largely known for his depiction of close acquaintances, interiors and landscapes in a subdued nostalgic style. Also dubbed “the Vermeer of the North,” his works were strongly influenced by 17th-century Dutch genre paintings.

A recent re-appreciation of Hammershoi’s work has led to more international attention over the past couple of decades, with Japan holding its first exhibition of his paintings in 2008.

Now, 40 of his works, accompanied by 19th-century Danish masterpieces, are being showcased for the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s first comprehensive exhibition of Danish art. Featured paintings include Hammershoi’s “Interior” (1898), “Open Doors. Strandgade 30” (1905) and “Interior with Ida Playing the Piano” (1910).

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum; 8-36 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.tobikan.jp



