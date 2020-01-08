Jan. 11-Feb. 23

After graduating from Tokyo Polytechnic University with a degree in design, Akiko Ando began her career as an illustrator. She has contributed to shop displays at the Lumine department store in Ikebukuro, illustrated books and created designs for CD sleeves.

Combining bright watercolors with collaged textures, Ando uses cutouts of illustrations and paintings that depict portraits, plants, pottery and other everyday subjects.

Through the theme of “light, play and freedom,” this solo exhibition showcases Ando’s miniature gardens — a collection of works for which multiple images have been recomposed in a single box to tell different stories.

Lee Saya; 3-14-2 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Fudomae Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Sun. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon., Tue., holidays. 03-6881-4389; www.leesaya.jp