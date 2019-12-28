'Chronicling Architecture and Society: The 400-Year History of Takenaka Corporation'

Jan. 11-March 1

The architect Toemon Takenaka (1877-1965) was an independent contractor, entrepreneur and politician during the late Meiji Era (1868-1912) to early Showa Era (1926-1989). In 1899, he officially founded Takenaka Corporation, one of Japan’s major contractors. His family, however, had been building shrines and other structures since 1610.

Split into eight different parts — “The Shape of Beginning,” “The Shape of Encounter,” “The Shape of Working,” “The Shape of Pursuing Dreams,” “The Shape of Cultivating Sensitivity,” “The Shape of Living,” “The Shape of Weaving Time” and “The Shape of Everyone” — this exhibition explores different aspects of our relationship with architecture. On show are photographs, historical documents, architectural plans and designs, and other related items.

Kobe City Museum; 24 Kyo-machi, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo. Sannomiya Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 078-391-0035; www.kobecitymuseum.jp