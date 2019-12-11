As Expo 2025 in Osaka approaches, the Oita Prefectural Art Museum looks back on the career of the artist Taro Okamoto (1911-1996), who is well-known for the “Tower of the Sun” sculptural building that became the symbol of Expo ’70.

Consisting of three parts, “Taro Reflecting on Himself,” “Taro Reflecting on Japan” and “Taro Reflecting About the World,” this exhibition brings together various works of different mediums, on loan from the Taro Okamoto Museum of Art, Kawasaki.

Featured exhibits include large-scale paintings, documents related to the “Tower of the Sun” and photographs Okamoto took while traveling in Japan to research local culture and tradition. (Yukari Tanaka)

www.opam.jp