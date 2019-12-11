Jan 14-Jan 30, 2020

To celebrate the Reiwa Era and Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the Mitsui Memorial Museum is showcasing a number of works related to the Meiji Emperor, whose reign saw Japan shift from being an isolationist state to becoming a world economic power.

A highlight is a tea ceremony set that was made in honor of the Meiji Emperor and displayed at the 16th Kyoto Exposition in 1887. Other exhibits include pottery and craft pieces, from the Korean Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) to Japan’s Showa Era (1926-89), featuring the chrysanthemum motif of the Japanese imperial family crest. (Yukari Tanaka)

Mitsui Memorial Museum; Mitsui Main Bldg. 7F, 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Mitsukoshimae Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mitsui-museum.jp



Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “National Treasure Pine Trees in the Snow and the Meiji Emperor: A Special Tea Ceremony at the Kyoto Exposition” at the Mitsui Memorial Museum to give to readers. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Dec. 17.