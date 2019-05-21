'Kumi Sugai: The Eternal Challenger'

May 25-July 21

Kumi Sugai (1919-96), known for his bold prints and paintings, was a multidisciplinary artist who explored design, typography and calligraphy. While working in commercial design during the late 1930s to mid ’40s, he studied nihonga (Japanese-style painting) under Teii Nakamura, an artist known for portraits of beautiful women.

In 1952, Sugai moved to Paris, where he began producing prints that established him as a Japanese artist of international renown. Based in France until his death, he was part of the school of Paris and new realism movements, later developing his style to more geometric imagery.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Sugai’s birth, this show looks at the last 40 years of his career with works from the Umi-Mori Art Museum’s collection.

Umi-Mori Art Museum; 10701 Kamegaoka, Ohno, Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima. Miyajimaguchi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 0829-56-3221; www.umam.jp