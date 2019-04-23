"A Donkey in Lion's Skin" (1957) | TAPIO WIRKKALA RUT BRYK FOUNDATION'S COLLECTION / EMMA — ESPOO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART © KUVASTO, HELSINKI & JASPAR, TOKYO, 2018 C2531

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Rut Bryk: Touch of a Butterfly'

TOKYO STATION GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

April 27-June 16

Finnish artist Rut Bryk (1916-1999) was a pioneer of modern Finnish ceramic art and was particularly well-known for her designs for the ceramics brand Arabia. Throughout her career she explored various styles, ranging from expressionist ceramic wall tiles to large-scale abstract mosaic murals, and her sophisticated use of glazes, motifs, patterns and forms were primarily based on nature.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Bryk’s death and the 100th anniversary of Japan-Finland diplomatic relations, this exhibition brings together 200 ceramic and textile works from various Bryk collections for a comprehensive show covering the evolution of the artist’s styles. Highlights include her famous “Lion” (1957) and “Wedding” (1944) works.

Tokyo Station Gallery; 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Tokyo Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3212-2485; www.rutbryk.jp/english
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Rut Bryk: Touch of a Butterfly” at Tokyo Station Gallery to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: April 30.

