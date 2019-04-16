'PGI 40th Anniversary Exhibition'

April 19-May 25

On April 5, the Photo Gallery International (PGI), which specializes in showcasing original works by renowned and up-and-coming photographers from all around the globe, celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Reflecting on the past 40 years of exhibitions, this anniversary presentation includes a focus on works by American artists from the West Coast, digital images and other documents. Featured works include those by modern masters such as Ansel Easton Adams (1902-1984) and Edward Weston (1886-1958), in addition to photographs by Yasuhiro Ishimoto (1921-2012), Kikuji Kawada, Kozo Miyoshi, Yoshihiko Ito and Michiko Kon.

PGI; TKB Bldg. 3F, 2-3-4 Higashi Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Akabanebashi Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Sat. till 6 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 03-5114-7935; www.pgi.ac/en