'PGI 40th Anniversary Exhibition'

On April 5, the Photo Gallery International (PGI), which specializes in showcasing original works by renowned and up-and-coming photographers from all around the globe, celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Reflecting on the past 40 years of exhibitions, this anniversary presentation includes a focus on works by American artists from the West Coast, digital images and other documents. Featured works include those by modern masters such as Ansel Easton Adams (1902-1984) and Edward Weston (1886-1958), in addition to photographs by Yasuhiro Ishimoto (1921-2012), Kikuji Kawada, Kozo Miyoshi, Yoshihiko Ito and Michiko Kon.

