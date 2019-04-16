'Tom Sachs: Tea Ceremony'

April 20-June 23

Based in New York, Tom Sachs is best-known for his “readymade” reinterpretations of everyday objects and iconic pop culture into satirical art. Despite his humorous and at times critical commentary, he has been acclaimed by international brands, including Prada, whose shoe boxes he used to create “Prada Toilet,” a life-size cardboard and industrial tape toilet branded with the Prada logo.

For this exhibition, Sachs uses his unique style in a different approach to the Japanese tea ceremony. In a show of respect for the tradition’s precise rituals, he explores the significance and potential of Japanese traditional culture in a globalized world. Sachs’ installations use everyday and contemporary materials and branding in a reconstruction of the ceremony, keeping only the matcha tea intact. Works on display include “Tea House” (2011-16), “Pam” (2013) and “Ishidoro” (2015).

Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery; 3-20-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Hatsudai Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.operacity.jp/en/ag



