Paul Signac's "Rotterdam-The Steam" (1906) | SHIMANE ART MUSEUM

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Points and Lines, Color, Shape: Art of Shimane'

IWAMI ART MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

April 20-June 24

The Iwami Art Museum’s collection of acquisitions ranges from ancient objects to contemporary artworks, including paintings, crafts, sculpture, photography, video, fashion magazines, clothing and accessories from across the world.

To complement its works celebrating the traditions and cultural properties of Shimane Prefecture, the museum presents various artworks that draw attention to the basic elements of art — points, lines, shapes and colors. Highlights include “Steamboats, Rotterdam” by French neo-impressionist Paul Signac (1863-1935), an artist credited for developing the pointillist style.

Iwami Art Museum; 5-15 Ariake-cho, Masuda, Shimane. Masuda Stn. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Tue. 0856-31-1860; www.grandtoit.jp/museum

