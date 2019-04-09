'The Nature Rules: Dreaming of Earth Project'

April 13-July 28

Korean artist Jae-Eun Cho’s “Dreaming of Earth Project” — a plan to help protect and preserve the natural environment of the Korean Demilitarized Zone — has attracted many high-profile names to the cause, including architects Shigeru Ban and Minsuk Cho, and artists Lee Ufan, Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann.

Launched in 2014, the project aims to conserve the natural ecosystem that has developed in the area since the Korean War Armistice Agreement while promoting peace through a number of artistic and architectural installations. This exhibition introduces the proposals from Ban, Cho, Ufan, Studio Mumbai, Studio Other Spaces (Eliasson and Behmann) and more, and includes Choi’s latest work “Hatred Melts Like Snow.”

Hara Museum of Contemporary Art; 4-7-25 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Shinagawa Stn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Wed. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3445-0651; www.haramuseum.or.jp/en/hara



