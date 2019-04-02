'Kiyoharu Art Colony Guesthouse "Washin": Hiroshi Sugimoto'

April 6-June 30

The Kiyoharu Art Colony, a community of museums, art studios and cafes built on the site of a former elementary school, is celebrating its newest building, Washin — “wa,” signifying Japanese culture and “shin” meaning spirit — a members’ guesthouse designed by contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto and architect Tomoyuki Sakakida, the co-founders of the New Material Research Laboratory architecture firm.

To inaugurate Washin, which was inspired by Japanese architecture and gardens, rare Hiroshi Sugimoto print works will be exhibited in the building, which will be open for viewing. Highlights include “In Praise of Shadows” (2000), “Pine Trees,” “Kegon Wateralls” (2006) and “Seascapes.”

Kiyoharu Art Colony; 2072 Nagasaka-cho Nakamaru, Hokuto, Yamanashi. Nagasaka Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 0551-32-4865; www.kiyoharu-art.com