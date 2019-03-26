'Hasegawa Tohaku and Suiboku-ga'

Hasegawa Tohaku's "Crows on Pine and Egrets on Willow" (16th century) | IDEMITSU MUSEUM OF ARTS

Suiboku-ga (Japanese ink painting) developed from a technique brought to Japan from China during the 14th century. It later became an established Japanese art form, peaking during the Muromachi Period (1392-1573) through the work of Sesshu Toyo, Sesson Shukei.

Hasegawa Tohaku (1539-1601), one of the leading artists of suiboku-ga, was strongly influenced by the work of Sesshu and is often credited for developing a unique style of ink painting that was origins but also harked back to former, more minimalist, Chinese painting.

Focusing on works by Tohaku, this exhibition explores the origins of suiboku-ga through masterpieces from China, while looking at the trends that followed. Highlights include Tohaku’s “Crows on a Pine and Egrets on Willow (16 century), which will be on display until May 12.

Idemitsu Museum of Arts, Moji; 2-3 Higashi-minatomachi, Moji-ku, Kitakyushu, Fukuoka. Mojiko Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥700. Closed Mon. 093-332-0251; www.s-idemitsu-mm.or.jp/en

Hasegawa Tohaku's "Crows on Pine and Egrets on Willow" (16th century) | IDEMITSU MUSEUM OF ARTS