Books / Reviews | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

Yusuke Kimura's 'Sacred Cesium Ground and Isa's Deluge': Tohoku refuses to be silenced

by Oscar Boyd

Staff Writer

An anger directed toward Tokyo underlies Yusuke Kimura’s two novellas, “Sacred Cesium Ground” and “Isa’s Deluge.” Born from a keen sense of abandonment felt by the Tohoku region in the aftermath of the 3/11 disaster, this anger plays out across stories exploring the post-disaster relationships between humans and animals.

Sacred Cesium Ground and Isa’s Deluge, by Yusuke Kimura, Translated by Doug Slaymaker.
176 pages
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, Fiction.

The main character in “Sacred Cesium Ground” is a woman from Tokyo who travels to Fukushima Prefecture to volunteer at the Fortress of Hope, a farm where cattle irradiated by the meltdown of the Fukushima No. 1 power plant are tended to despite a government order to kill them.

Based on the story of a real post-Fukushima ranch, the novella carries with it a weight of research born from the author’s own volunteering, though proves somewhat slow reading and ultimately unsatisfying, never quite reaching the moment of reinvention that the lead character hints at throughout.

“Isa’s Deluge” is the more readable of the two, with a flow and pacing that draws in the reader. Shortlisted for the Mishima Yukio Prize after it was first published in 2012, it follows a family of fishermen who relate the story of their uncle Isa and his “deluge” of pain and depression, an allegory of the 3/11 tsunami.

Both novellas highlight peripheral voices in the post-3/11 period and ultimately return time and again to that tension between a “sacrificial” Tohoku and an all-powerful capital. These perspectives are those not frequently heard and challenge the widespread narrative of an ever-dominant Tokyo.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

World-renowned novelist Haruki Murakami holds a rare news conference at Waseda University in Tokyo on Nov. 4.
Haruki Murakami: Writing in a parallel universe, connecting with a global readership
This is the seventh in a series on influential figures in the Heisei Era, which began in 1989 and will end when Emperor Akihito abdicates in April. In Heisei, Japan was roiled by economic exces...
Man unmade: Born in the U.S. to immigrant parents, Order of the Rising Sun recipient Roger Pulvers has led a life across multiple continents and countries, including several stints in Japan.
'The Unmaking of an American': One thread in a lifetime of cultural exploration
The New Yorker once famously described Clive James as a "brilliant bunch of guys," a phrase that floats to mind as I sit in the tea room of the V&A museum in London to meet the noted author,...
Yoko Tawada
Yoko Tawada: Wondrously strange subject matter from a fantastical imagination
Enter a Yoko Tawada book and abandon the known universe. Consider her wondrously strange subject matter: the magical-realistic story of three generations of writing polar bears who inter...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , ,