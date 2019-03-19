"Jeweled Dagger of Sultan Mehmed IV" (c. 1664) | TOPKAPI PALACE MUSEUM

'The Treasures and the Tradition of "Lale" in the Ottoman Empire'

THE NATIONAL ART CENTER, TOKYO

by Yukari Tanaka

March 20-May 20

On loan from the Topkapi Palace Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, this collection of 170 treasures from the Ottoman Empire reflects the diverse cultures of one of the largest and longest lasting empires in world history.

In addition to costumes, jewelry, ornaments, crafts, tableware, weapons and publications decorated with the empire’s popular tulip motif, various spaces of the Topkapi Palace, such as the library, prayer room, harem and courtyard, have been replicated to showcase works. Highlights include a tulip adorned “Ceremonial Caftan” from the 16th century and a “Rosewater Sprinkler” from the 19th century.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Tue. 03-5777-8600; turkey2019.exhn.jp/en

