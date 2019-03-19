'This is Our Collection + Yinka Shonibare CBE: Flower Power'

March 21-May 26

After two years of renovations, the Fukuoka Art Museum is reopening with its largest exhibition since its establishment in 1979.

Three hundred exhibits have been selected from its collection of 16,000 works, covering 100 years from Japanese Meiji Era (1868-1912) works to Western pop and contemporary art, and re-introducing masterpieces from its collections of ancient Southeast Asian antiques. Five special exhibitions featuring works related to the Kyushu region will also be held in newly renovated galleries.

Highlighted works include floral pieces by celebrated British Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare and iconic works by Salvador Dali, Joan Miro, Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol and Yayoi Kusama.

Fukuoka Art Museum; 1-6 Ohori Park, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Ohorikoen Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 092-714-6051; www.fukuoka-art-museum.jp