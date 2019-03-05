Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Shu Kubo Kiri-e Exhibition: Paper Japonism'

MUSEUM "EKI" KYOTO

by Yukari Tanaka

March 9-April 7

Based in New York since 2010, artist Shu Kubo first learned about kiri-e (Japanese paper-cutting art) while he was studying architecture at college and creating collage-like renderings of buildings.

Inspired, he taught himself the technique and has since established a unique method of overlaying colored kiri-e-cut washi (Japanese paper) to create multicolored works that also incorporate pastels or acrylic paint. His pieces are characterized by texture, the dramatic use of perspective and bold expressions of light and shadows.

As Kubo’s second exhibition at the Museum “Eki” Kyoto, “Paper Japonism” presents 100 works focusing on seasonal scenes and foods of Kyoto.

Museum “Eki” Kyoto; JR Kyoto Isetan Department Store 7F, 657 Higashishiokojimachi, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto. Kyoto Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥800. 075-352-1111; kyoto.wjr-isetan.co.jp/museum
 
Shu Kubo's "A Passing Shower"