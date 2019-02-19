'Shape of Kisei'

Feb. 23-March 24

The Japanese word “kisei” has multiple meanings, including “spirit,” “established,” “regulation” and “homecoming,” leaving the impressions and feelings associated with the word differing among people.

Using “kisei” as inspiration, 91 contemporary artisans specializing in metalware, pottery, glass and woodwork present handcrafted pieces in an exhibition designed to showcase the technique and skills behind their crafts.

Items on display include sculpture, jewelry, artworks and objets d’art, such as Gaku Nakane’s ceramic vases; the modernist jewelry of Satoshi Nakamura; and wooden tableware by Kazuya Kamiya.

The Museum of Arts & Crafts Itami; 2-5-28 Miyanomae, Itami, Hyogo. Itami Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 072-772-5557; www.mac-itami.com/english