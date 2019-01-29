Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Impossible Architecture: Another History of Architecture'

THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, SAITAMA

by Yukari Tanaka

Feb. 2-March 24

The history of architecture includes countless plans and ideas that were never completed. Some were unrealistic or impractical, some limited by social issues of the time, others abandoned to focus on renovating existing buildings. Unfinished buildings, however, still encapsulate the artists’ and architects’ dreams and ideas.

This exhibition looks at what became “impossible,” focusing on unfinished architecture in Japan and overseas from the 20th century and beyond. Blueprints and scale models by 40 architects and artists are on show, including some by high-profile names such as Tadao Ando.

The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Impossible Architecture: Another History of Architecture” at The Museum Of Modern Art, Saitama to give away to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Feb. 5.

LATEST ART STORIES

"Monkey and Moon"
'Ohara Koson'
Feb. 1-March 24 Ohara Koson (1877-1945) was active from the early 1900s to the mid 1950s and specialized in kacho-ga, Japanese-style paintings and prints of flowers and birds. He was pa...
Tomoko Atsuchi's "Fold" (2017)
'Patching (and Darning)'
Jan. 26-Feb. 23 "Collage" became recognized as an art term during the early 20th century when Georges Braque and Pablo Picasso used it to define assembling images and material on a flat surface ...
Hiroshi Fuji’s “Happy Paradies” (details, 2015)
Left-field visions of Kyoto's rising artists
The Museum of Kyoto's current exhibition, "Kyoto Art for Tomorrow," has a history of 60 or so years. For the 2019 edition, the selection of artists was made by committee, based on recommendations b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge