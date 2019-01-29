'Impossible Architecture: Another History of Architecture'

Feb. 2-March 24

The history of architecture includes countless plans and ideas that were never completed. Some were unrealistic or impractical, some limited by social issues of the time, others abandoned to focus on renovating existing buildings. Unfinished buildings, however, still encapsulate the artists’ and architects’ dreams and ideas.

This exhibition looks at what became “impossible,” focusing on unfinished architecture in Japan and overseas from the 20th century and beyond. Blueprints and scale models by 40 architects and artists are on show, including some by high-profile names such as Tadao Ando.

The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas



