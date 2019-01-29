Perennials aside, 2019 promises movie classics in Japan

As a program advisor for the Udine Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, I have been scouting Japanese films for the next edition, which will be held April 26 to May 4, for several months now. This doesn’t mean I’ve seen them all the upcoming releases — sales companies are often not ready to screen their Golden Week or summer films so early in the year — but I am building up an idea of what might and might not work for our audience.

Looking at the 2019 line-ups of domestic distributors I see the same puzzle-plot mysteries and weepy romantic dramas that appear as regularly on local screens as the cherry blossoms do at Ueno Park. With a few exceptions these films, which get the green light for their idol stars or source material (hit manga, bestselling novel), are hard sells outside Japan.

Other perennials are the sentimental, sluggishly paced family or social problem dramas, often set in remoter corners of the country, which tend to appeal to older audiences but put this older reviewer in a coma.

So, what is he actually looking forward to? For sheer entertainment, Shinobu Yaguchi’s musical comedy “Dance With Me” is one. Based on Yaguchi’s original script about a stressed woman who breaks into song and dance whenever she hears music, the film is set for a summer release. The trailer, which features singing-and-dancing salarymen and “office ladies,” reminds me of “You Can Succeed Too” (Kimo mo Shusse ga Dekiru), a delightful, if rarely seen, 1964 film starring Frankie Sakai as a pudgy corporate go-getter and described by distributor Toho as Japan’s “first true musical.”

Also high on the “want to see” list is “Katsuben,” Masahiro Suo’s new film about an aspiring benshi or silent film narrator in a small Japanese town a century ago. Based on Suo’s original script and starring Ryo Narita as the benshi, the film will be released in December. No trailer is online yet, but Suo promises a film that will be “all entertainment.” One reference point is his hit 1996 comedy “Shall We Dance?” in which Koji Yakusho’s shy salaryman hero transforms into a competitive ballroom dancer.

Another must-see is Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “To the Ends of the Earth.” Filmed on location in Uzbekistan, the film stars Atsuko Maeda as a TV variety show reporter who goes on a journey of self-discovery in the Central Asian country. It’s something of a follow-up to “Seventh Code,” a 2014 Kurosawa suspense drama featuring Maeda as a woman who travels to Vladivostok to meet a sketchy Japanese man. The film itself was slight, but Maeda impressed with her committed performance. Judging from the trailer for the new film, which shows her in a flat-out run, Maeda has again given her all for Kurosawa. Release is scheduled for the summer, after the film’s probable premiere at Cannes.

Another Cannes regular, Hirokazu Kore-eda, has filmed “The Truth,” a drama about an actress’s prickly relationship with her adult daughter, recently returned from the United States. Shot in France and based on Kore-eda’s original script, the film stars Catherine Deneuve as the actress and Juliette Binoche as her daughter. Given the spotty quality of the films Japanese directors shoot abroad, it’s best not to get your hopes up, but it will be interesting to see how Kore-eda works outside his family-drama comfort zone. The film is another likely Cannes invitee, with its Japan release coming on an as-yet unspecified date after the festival.

Meanwhile, domestic distributors are already beating the drum for releases targeting Golden Week — a peak box office season. Toho will weigh in with “Kingdom,” a period action film based on Yasuhisa Hara’s best-selling manga. Set in China during the Qin Dynasty (221 to 206 B.C.), the film stars Kento Yamazaki as a war orphan with ambitions of becoming a great general. After a fateful encounter with the King of Qin he begins to realize his dream. Directed by action specialist Shinsuke Sato and shot in both China and Japan, the film looks to have Sato’s characteristic narrative propulsion and visual flair.

Also opening around Golden Week is Gaga’s “Kakegurui,” a fantasy about a teenage girl (Minami Hamabe) who transfers to a high school where the student hierarchy is decided by gambling takes. An ace gambler, the heroine soon starts rising to the top. Based on a hit manga by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura, “Kakegurui” has already spawned a live-action TV series. The trailer has the over-the-top look and black comic spin of “Teiichi: Battle of Supreme High,” Akira Nagai’s biting 2017 political satire set in a super-elite high school.

But the funniest so far this year is “Fly Me to the Saitama,” Hideki Takeuchi’s adaptation of a 1980s manga about an alternative-universe rebellion by the natives of Saitama — Japan’s New Jersey — against their Tokyo overlords. Starring Fumi Nikaido as the cosseted son of the corrupt Tokyo governor and pop star Gackt as a mysterious transfer student at the son’s private academy, the film is packed with in-jokes targeting the much-scorned title prefecture. As he did with his 2012 time-travel comedy “Thermae Romae,” Takeuchi also nimbly crosses cultural barriers, this time with hick-versus-city-slicker comedy that anyone who has ever been either can understand.

One film likely to divide audiences rather than unite them is “The Great War of Archimedes,” Yamazaki Takashi’s drama about the building of the Yamato, an iconic WW2 battleship. Based on Norifusa Mita’s manga, the film unfolds in the early 1930s when the Japanese navy is faced with two competing proposals: One for a modern aircraft carrier and one for the soon-to-be-outmoded Yamato. A supporter of the former plan is Isoroku Yamamoto, the admiral best known as the leader of the attack against Pearl Harbor.

Starring Hiroshi Tachi as Yamamoto, the film is a thematic follow-up to “The Eternal Zero,” Yamazaki’s 2013 smash hit about WW2 suicide pilots that stirred up controversy with its soft nationalism. “The Great War of Archimedes,” which opens on July 26, may make some nostalgic for the glory days of the empire — and others grateful the Navy backed the wrong seagoing horse.