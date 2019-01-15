"Toki no Hana" (detail)

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Toki no Hana'

POLA MUSEUM ANNEX

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 19-Feb. 17

Ever since Naho Iino’s elementary school marble and epoxy glue artwork was selected for a craftwork exhibition, the artist has been working exclusively with glass.

A Musashino Art University graduate, she continued her studies at the Pilchuck Glass School in Seattle, before she established her own atelier.

Iino’s sculptural works, which include objets d’art, paperweights, lamp bases, tableware and candle holders, are all hand-blown and designed to highlight the transparency and delicate nature of glass as well as the warmth of handmade crafts. Though she has held solo exhibitions since 1997, this is Iino’s first major show, featuring 30 works, including her most recent creations.

Pola Museum Annex; Pola Ginza Bldg. 3F, 1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza-Itchome Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 03-5777-8600; www.po-holdings.co.jp/m-annex

"Toki no Hana" (detail)