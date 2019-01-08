'Direct Perception by Soetsu Yanagi'

Jan. 11-March 24

Soetsu Yanagi (1889-1961), a scholar who specialized in the philosophy of religion, was also a theorist and aesthetician credited for spearheading the mingei (Japanese folk crafts) movement. He is recognized as one of the first people to acknowledge the beauty and skill behind Korean Joseon folk ceramics, Mokujiki wood statues and Japanese folk crafts.

This exhibition brings together various masterpieces that Yanagi collected throughout his life. All the items, which include statues, paintings, prints and craft pieces, are deliberately displayed without captions or explanations to encourage viewers to focus on the objects in the manner that Yanagi did himself.

The Japan Folk Crafts Museum; 4-3-33 Komaba, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Komaba-todaimae Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m (Fri. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3467-4527; www.mingeikan.or.jp/english