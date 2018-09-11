‘Misato Kurimune Solo Exhibition “Still Remained”‘
'Memorise #1' (2018)

/

‘Misato Kurimune Solo Exhibition “Still Remained”‘

TEZUKAYAMA GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 14-Oct. 13

Based in her hometown of Kobe, contemporary artist Misato Kurimune studied printmaking at the Kyoto Seika University and now creates mixed media works that question the notions of beauty, existence, time and life.

Often drawing and painting over monochrome photographs, including self-portraits, which she prints onto fabric, Kurimune chooses her mediums depending on the motifs of her work. More recently, she has also focused on large-scale installations.

This is Kurimune’s third solo exhibition at Tezukayama Gallery and includes more than 60 works, including her first video piece “Memorise” (2018).

Tezukayama Gallery; Yamazaki Bldg. 2F, 1-19-27 Minamihorie, Nishi-ku, Osaka. Yotsubashi Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 06-6534-3993; www.tezukayama-g.com/en

'Memorise #1' (2018)