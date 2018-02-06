‘Hakuin in Suruga’

Feb. 10-March 25

The monk Hakuin Ekaku (1685-1768), recognized for reviving the Rinzai School of Zen Buddhism and popularizing Zen culture, joined Shoinji Temple Suruganokuni-harajuku (present-day Numazu, Shizuoka) at the age of 15. Later, after a pilgrimage that took him across Japan, he returned to the temple and remained there until his death.

During his late 60s, Hakuin produced influential calligraphic drawings and texts, some of which are on display at this exhibition, that preached the teachings of Bodhidharma, the worship of Kannon and the Seven Lucky Gods, and the philosophy of filial piety.

