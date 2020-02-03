The shyest cats will always offer an open heart

Frostini is a pretty fellow who came to ARK when he was still tiny, almost seven long years ago. He was extremely timid at first, a trait that can have dire consequences at a shelter.

“Frosty,” as staff affectionately calls him, had friends that fought for him, though, and that helped him turn a corner as the most cautious animals often do. With such, trust is often slow in coming, but when it arrives, it’s there to stay.

Frosty’s change hasn’t been dramatic but he has “mellowed,” according to staff. He is “quiet and reserved,” loves food and attention but has a “kind of fragility about him.” Shelters, however, are in no way conducive to one-on-one attention. Though he loves his shelter mates and would surely thrive if adopted with one, Frostini is in need of that one person to call his own. Someone who will take him home, love him, care for him and kindle a steady heart-warming fire between them.

If you are interested in adopting Frostini, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net