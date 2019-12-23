Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Luke the cat is looking for a new place to call home

He has a round baby face and the cutest meow, but Luke is no youngster. He has been at ARK for a decade through no fault of his own.

Animals in the shelter, particularly cats, get lost amid the ruckus — months become years and an animal’s chance of having a life outside the shelter grows ever dimmer. We’re hoping that Luke still has that chance of being discovered by some sweet soul who will love him.

He’s a small cat, not even 4 kilograms, but his presence is larger. He likes to make himself known, it’s not his fault nobody has been there to notice him. Luke was abandoned in a box when he was a kitten and perhaps the trauma of being left all alone is key to his passion for food.

Won’t you please give the old guy a hand? Be cool, for Luke. He needs you.

If you are interested in adopting Luke, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OUR LIVES STORIES

Hashtag justice: Social media campaigns undoubtedly had impact in getting Japanese companies, and advertising in particular, to take a second look at problematic representations of non-Japanese people in the media.
The push for change in the 2010s: The first step is recognizing the problem
The longer I live in Japan, the better I get at reading the atmosphere. And at the moment, the atmosphere is hinting at some significant changes. The Asahi Shimbun recently published a cartoon d...
A giant among dogs: Argos is named after the 100-eyed giant of Greek mythology.
Argos is hoping for a miracle this holiday season
The fact that Argos is here at all is something of a miracle. Dumped before dawn at ARK in May, this white Japanese Akita, believed to be about 5 years old, was in horrific condition. A ...
Together at last: Fuka Fujimura says that since adopting Lionel she and her father have discussed topics like the problems with pet shops.
Fate brings a new family member into the Fujimuras' home
Lionel, who was featured in this space in March as one of the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted, has at last found a new home with Fuka Fujimura and her father, Keisuke. Even befo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Baby face and whiskers: Luke the cat has the features of a kitten but is actually an older fellow. | SAKURA NISHITAKI