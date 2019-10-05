A contemporary yes man

Middle-aged man #1: Does the consumption tax hike mean I’m going to get another stock question every time I buy something from a convenience store? I’m already asked a) if I have a point card and b) whether I want my purchase put in a plastic bag.

Middle-aged man #2: Just say, “Yes.” I say “yes” to every question I’m asked when I’m shopping.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

