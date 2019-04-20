Voices | OVERHEARD

Father and son

Young boy: I want to be like Dad when I grow up.

Mom: Really?

Young boy: Yes, but I won’t eat potato chips just after cleaning my teeth at night.

— Oimachi Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

