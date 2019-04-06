Voices | OVERHEARD

A sound that can't be put into words

Australian man in his 50s: What do you call that sound that’s made by people wearing baggy tracksuit pants when the material around their legs brushes against each other when they walk?

— Yoyogi Park, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

,