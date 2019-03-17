Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

This dachshund is the toast of the town

Little Kongari has been sitting at ARK for nearly six long years — and that’s a long time for a cute little 7-kilogram dachshund not to be swept up and taken home.

He’s now about 10 years old, but his zest for life and voracious appetite rival that of any puppy’s. However, Kongari doesn’t have the carefree heart of many a happy-go-lucky puppy. He hasn’t had a happy life. He was dumped literally like rubbish near the garbage bins behind a pet store with a note saying, “Please take care of him.”

Kongari did get adopted briefly once, but left all alone, he got scared and whined, fearing he’d once again been deserted. He was deemed, “Toast!” and given the boot. And that’s a very sad joke for such a sweetheart, whose name is the Japanese word for that beautiful, light brown color such as bread toasted to perfection. And our little Kongari is pretty near as perfect as it gets. He just needs someone to love him to bits.

If you are interested in adopting Kongari, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Out for a run: Kongari takes a stroll down the street. | SEITARO MATSUO PHOTO