Voices | OVERHEARD

Defying atmospheric physics

Man #1: Running in a circle and yet always running into a headwind.

Man #2: That’s spring for you.

— Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

