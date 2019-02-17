An avenger at heart: This Zorro is more into walks outside than sword fights. | SAKURA NISHITAKI

Zorro is looking for his own hero

Six-year-old Zorro got his name because of the mask pattern on his fur and his dashing good looks, similar to the beloved vigilante character created by Johnston McCulley who protected the oppressed. The resemblance ends there, though, except for the fact that a Shiba dog is rather like a fox, which is what “zorro” means in Spanish.

There’s nothing mysterious or dark or especially cunning about this Zorro, but he does have a good heart.

“He’s a very easy dog to get along with, mellow and laid-back,” says one ARK staff member. “Happy, smiley, tail-wagging Zorro is a friendly, easy-going chap. He loves going for walks and is very gentle on the lead and usually quiet, but sometimes barks when he sees other dogs and gets excited.”

Zorro doesn’t even mind being carried around, though at 12 kilograms, it would take a fairly strong person to do so. Zorro came to ARK last summer when his owner moved and gave up a family of three dogs.

Poor Zorro not only lost his home, he has lost his family as well since he is the only dog that has yet to be adopted. Now it’s Zorro who needs a benevolent protector to swoop in and carry him off to a new home. Could you be that hero?

If you are interested in adopting Zorro, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

