Ticking all the right boxes

Middle-aged man: I watched someone buy a set of cardboard boxes on Amazon on my way to work this morning. They literally spent about 15 minutes going through dozens of options.

— Namboku Line, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

