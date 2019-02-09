Voices | OVERHEARD

Believing is not seeing

Middle-aged man #1: Did you see the snow the other night?

Middle-aged man #2: In Tokyo?

Middle-aged man #1: Yeah, central Tokyo.

Middle-aged man #2: No, I must have missed it. Whereabouts were you?

Middle-aged man #1: I was near Landmark Tower (in Yokohama).

— Odawara Station, Odawara, Kanagawa-ken. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

