Believing is not seeing

Middle-aged man #1: Did you see the snow the other night?

Middle-aged man #2: In Tokyo?

Middle-aged man #1: Yeah, central Tokyo.

Middle-aged man #2: No, I must have missed it. Whereabouts were you?

Middle-aged man #1: I was near Landmark Tower (in Yokohama).

— Odawara Station, Odawara, Kanagawa-ken. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

