Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Bronze gets first place when it comes to affection

This exquisitely marked gray tabby was rescued in May of last year when, as a 2-month-old kitten, she bravely wandered into a garage for shelter. Intelligence shines bright in this girl’s gorgeous eyes and it surely played a part in her knowing where to seek help and from whom.

Bronze is her name and she weighs just 3 kg, but will still grow. Bronze is somewhat shy initially, but once she has decided you are OK, she owns you, and your lap. If you don’t pick her up, she’ll jump up and then settle in with a loud loving purr that says, “I’m yours!”

Her coat is gray but Bronze is a colorful girl, and not only her personality. The color of her eyes shifts mysteriously from bronze to green and back, and underlying it all is a heart of gold.

If you are interested in adopting Bronze, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Variegated lady: Bronze is sure to win you over with her heart of gold. | YUKI MINOTA