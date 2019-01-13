Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Tyson is just the Tosa to help you keep fit

Looking to whip yourself into shape? Crossfit, high-intensity interval training, Tabata? You won’t need any of these, nor any gym or expensive equipment, if you have a Tosa like Tyson around.

Saved from certain death at a pound in Kumamoto, the now 1-year-old Tyson came to ARK last August. Run, wrestle, play, lift — you can do it all with this 36-kg boy. The Tosa (Japanese mastiff) is a fighting dog from Shikoku but there is no reason to fear them. Tyson is big and muscular, but still a flop-about puppy at heart and as friendly as it gets. He’s not at all aggressive and he loves people, so much that he just about quivers with excitement when he sees them, especially people he knows. Tyson loves to bounce around and his playful bows are just the cutest. He loves to run and will need someone who can give him the exercise he needs. If you’re into big dogs and fitness, be a champ and give Tyson a home. There are only winners here!

If you are interested in adopting Tyson, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Fit for an athlete: Tyson needs plenty of exercise to be happy. | MACHIKO NAKANO