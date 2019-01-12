Voices | OVERHEARD

Back-to-work blues

Man in suit: The trains are guaranteed to be running late on the first Tuesday back at work after the new year break. (He was right — Ed.)

— Meguro Station, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Early vs. earlier
Middle-aged man: I didn't realize the joggers at 5 a.m. are different from the joggers at 6 a.m. — Komazawa Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday
How was your 2018, and are you looking forward to 2019?
Maria Bueno Working in Japan, Spanish The best thing about 2018 was traveling. I live in Japan so I had opportunities to travel around Asia. I visited Nepal and had a great exper...
New Year's Eve special
Japanese man: "Kohoku (Uta Gassen)" is living proof that enka will last forever. — Yamanote Line, Shibuya Station, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

