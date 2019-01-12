Back-to-work blues

Man in suit: The trains are guaranteed to be running late on the first Tuesday back at work after the new year break. (He was right — Ed.)

— Meguro Station, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

