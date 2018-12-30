Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

Charming Rivas is ready to play

Rivas, a German shepherd mix, came to ARK after he was found wandering the streets. He’s a “fluffy, bright-eyed ball of exuberance,” about 4 years old and 25 kilograms. He’s strong and fast and can be excitable, and he needs someone who loves big, energetic dogs such as himself. Rivas also adores other dogs and loves to play, especially in the water. He’s smart, very trainable and quite cheeky, which is part of his charm.

Like most shepherds, Rivas is best with people who understand the breed. His is a breed that thrives on physical and mental stimulation and the perfect owners for this kind of dog tend to be the same. Rivas is quite a find, and would make an exciting addition to an active household. If it’s joyful stimulation that you crave, then Rivas is definitely the dog for you!

If you are interested in adopting Rivas, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

Full of energy and love: Rivas is a German shepherd mix who loves playing in the water. | MACHIKO NAKANO