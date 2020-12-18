Since relocating to Tokyo Midtown in Tokyo’s Roppongi district in 2007, the Suntory Museum of Art has highlighted the aesthetic connections between old and new, national and local, and East and West. The museum’s latest exhibition, open from Dec. 16 to Feb. 28, focuses on beauty borne from the cross-pollination of artistic connections over hundreds of years.

Featuring works that span an approximately 300-year period from the Edo Period (1603 to 1868) to the 1900 Paris Exposition, the latest offering from the Suntory Museum of Art features a vast collection of ceramicware, glassware, textiles and prints. The collection centers on six “stories,” narrated by artworks that shed light on the cultural interactions that contributed to their design and proliferation.

Indigo Blue Sake Ewer, Edo Period, (1603 to 1868), Japan | SUNTORY MUSEUM OF ART