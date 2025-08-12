Britain's Prince of Wales aircraft carrier made its Japan debut on Tuesday, arriving at the Yokosuka Naval Base just days after some of its embarked F-35B fighter aircraft touched down and took off from the deck of the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Kaga carrier as part of “cross-decking” training activities.
The 280-meter warship, which is in the final leg of a monthslong Indo-Pacific deployment at the helm of a multinational carrier strike group, docked at the base in Kanagawa Prefecture alongside British destroyer Dauntless and Norwegian frigate Roald Amundsen.
The move marks not only the second time that a British aircraft carrier has docked in Japan — after the HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2021 — but also the latest in a series of incremental steps between Japan and European partners to deepen military ties amid concerns over Chinese assertiveness in the region.
