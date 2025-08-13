A survey conducted by the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry has found that 1 in 55 middle school students — or 1.8% — abused over-the-counter drugs in the past year.

The survey saw 1.5% of male students and 2.0% of female students admitting to having used over-the-counter drugs for the purpose of “feeling high or changing their mood” and taking more than the prescribed doses or for purposes other than what the medications are meant to treat.

Nearly 38,000 students across 124 schools gave valid responses to the survey, which was conducted from September to December last year.