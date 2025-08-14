The public approval rate for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet has increased 6.5 percentage points month on month in August, to 27.3%, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The disapproval rate fell 5.4 points to 49.6%.

When asked whether Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, should resign to take responsibility for its major setback in last month's House of Councilors election, 39.9% of the respondents said they do not think so, slightly outpacing the 36.9% who said they do.