A Japan Coast Guard office in Oita Prefecture arrested the captain of a gravel carrier on Wednesday night over a deadly collision involving the vessel and a yacht earlier in the day.

Yuki Mochizuki, the 28-year-old captain of the Sada Maru No. 38 gravel carrier, allegedly caused the death of 70-year-old doctor Makoto Yamamoto, the sole person aboard the yacht during the accident, which occurred at sea some 2 kilometers northeast of an island in the city of Tsukumi, Oita Prefecture, around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Mochizuki was arrested on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death and endangering traffic through negligence.

It is not known if he has admitted to the charges against him.

Mochizuki, from the city of Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, is suspected of failing to exercise due care to prevent the collision, such as stopping the vessel, despite poor visibility.

According to the Oita Coast Guard Office, five people, including Mochizuki, were aboard the gravel carrier at the time of the accident and none of them were injured.

The office will conduct a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.