Japanese students are increasingly looking to Asia for study destinations, shifting away from traditionally popular Western countries as inflation and a weak yen make tuition and living costs more expensive than ever.

Universities in Canada, the United States, Australia and the U.K. are still the most popular destinations for Japanese students, comprising a combined two-thirds of the total. But more students are picking schools in Asia such as Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines, where study and living costs are more affordable.

Tatsuhiko Hoshino, an international relations officer at the nonprofit Japan Association of Overseas Studies (JAOS), said the depreciation of the yen had a significant impact on Japanese students looking to study abroad.