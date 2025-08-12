Forty years ago, Japan experienced one of the worst plane crashes in history.
On Aug. 12, 1985, a Japan Airlines plane crashed into the mountains of southern Gunma Prefecture, claiming the lives of 520 people who were on board Flight 123. There were only four survivors.
A Japanese government investigation has concluded that the accident was likely caused by faulty repairs done by Boeing, the maker of the aircraft.
