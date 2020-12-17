Majestic sand dunes stretch out under the Milky Way. The 1,729-meter Mount Daisen, also known as Hokifuji, is enshrouded with old-growth forests. The Uradome Coast is like a museum of stark rocky outcrops sculpted over thousands of years by the Sea of Japan.
To earn the Itsukiboshi brand name, Matsuba crab must be more than 13.5 centimeters in diameter and weigh more than 1.2 kilograms. | REUTERS
In a time of both misinformation and too much information,
quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.