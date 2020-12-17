

Majestic sand dunes stretch out under the Milky Way. The 1,729-meter Mount Daisen, also known as Hokifuji, is enshrouded with old-growth forests. The Uradome Coast is like a museum of stark rocky outcrops sculpted over thousands of years by the Sea of Japan.

The Tottori Sand Dunes are the largest sand dunes in Japan, stretching 16 kilometers from east to west and 2 kilometers from north and south.